ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fang Holdings
(OTCEM:SFUNY)
$0.10
Last update: 12:45PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 2.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 6.6K
Mkt Cap903.6K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Fang Holdings (OTC:SFUNY), Quotes and News Summary

Fang Holdings (OTC: SFUNY)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 2.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 6.6K
Mkt Cap903.6K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Fang Holdings Ltd operates in the Chinese internet portal industry. The company handles a real estate business through its web platform, www.fang.com, and a mobile application. The website serves as a one-stop avenue for the users to buy new and second homes, office buildings, and accommodation facilities available for rent in different parts of China. Real estate buyers can also avail of other services such as entrusted loans, mortgage loans, and other financial services that the company provides in the event of its credit assessment requirements being fulfilled. The group generates most of its revenues from new home sales through its e-commerce platform. A part of its income is also derived from marketing, listing, and financial services.
Read More

Fang Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Fang Holdings (SFUNY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Fang Holdings (OTCEM: SFUNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Fang Holdings's (SFUNY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Fang Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for Fang Holdings (SFUNY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Fang Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Fang Holdings (SFUNY)?
A

The stock price for Fang Holdings (OTCEM: SFUNY) is $0.1 last updated August 11, 2022, 4:45 PM UTC.

Q
Does Fang Holdings (SFUNY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fang Holdings.

Q
When is Fang Holdings (OTCEM:SFUNY) reporting earnings?
A

Fang Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Fang Holdings (SFUNY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Fang Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Fang Holdings (SFUNY) operate in?
A

Fang Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.