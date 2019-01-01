QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Software Service, Inc installs, develops and sells Electric Medical Record System, Hospital Total Ordering System, and nursing support system. The product line includes - Anesthesia recording system, Dialysis management system, Infection control system, Bacterial test system, Personnel payroll system, Visiting system for nursing, In-home medical care, Office-based care system, Hospital entrance care system, among others.

Software Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software Service (SFSVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software Service (OTCPK: SFSVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Software Service's (SFSVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software Service.

Q

What is the target price for Software Service (SFSVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Software Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Software Service (SFSVF)?

A

The stock price for Software Service (OTCPK: SFSVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software Service (SFSVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Software Service.

Q

When is Software Service (OTCPK:SFSVF) reporting earnings?

A

Software Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software Service (SFSVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Software Service (SFSVF) operate in?

A

Software Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.