Safestore Hldgs (OTC:SFSHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safestore Hldgs
Safestore Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safestore Hldgs (OTCPK: SFSHF) was reported by HSBC on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SFSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safestore Hldgs (OTCPK: SFSHF) was provided by HSBC, and Safestore Hldgs downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safestore Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safestore Hldgs was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) is trading at is $13.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
