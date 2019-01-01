QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.34/1.92%
52 Wk
10.52 - 19.1
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
11.45
Open
-
P/E
7.47
Shares
210.8M
Outstanding
Safestore Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases storage space located in Paris and the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the acquisition and operation of storage locations in wealthy, densely populated areas in Europe. Safestore's properties in the United Kingdom comprise the vast majority of its total holdings. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the rental of its self-storage lockers and the remaining from the sale of insurance and packaging materials. Southeast London and England account for the majority of Safestore's income. Total occupancy is split fairly evenly between individuals and businesses ranging from online retailers to large, multinational companies.

Safestore Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safestore Hldgs (OTCPK: SFSHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Safestore Hldgs's (SFSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safestore Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safestore Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF)?

A

The stock price for Safestore Hldgs (OTCPK: SFSHF) is $17.8999 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safestore Hldgs.

Q

When is Safestore Hldgs (OTCPK:SFSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Safestore Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safestore Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Safestore Hldgs (SFSHF) operate in?

A

Safestore Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.