QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Sflmaven Corp, formerly Sun Kissed Industries Inc along with its subsidiaries sells CBD infused teas, coffees, and other ancillary products online, retail places and at festivals and exhibitions and through their distribution and wholesale direct to the public partners.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sflmaven Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sflmaven (SFLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sflmaven (OTCPK: SFLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sflmaven's (SFLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sflmaven.

Q

What is the target price for Sflmaven (SFLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sflmaven

Q

Current Stock Price for Sflmaven (SFLM)?

A

The stock price for Sflmaven (OTCPK: SFLM) is $0.001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sflmaven (SFLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sflmaven.

Q

When is Sflmaven (OTCPK:SFLM) reporting earnings?

A

Sflmaven does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sflmaven (SFLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sflmaven.

Q

What sector and industry does Sflmaven (SFLM) operate in?

A

Sflmaven is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.