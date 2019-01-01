SkyFii Ltd is a data analytics and marketing services technology company providing a cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) solution called 'IO'. The IO platform is comprised of three core product modules; IO Connect (data collection), IO Insight (data analytics) and IO Engage (marketing tools). The company serves shopping centers, airports, retail stores, education, cities and, and hospitality. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia. The company also operates in United Kingdom, North America, South America, and South Africa.