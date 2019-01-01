QQQ
SkyFii Ltd is a data analytics and marketing services technology company providing a cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) solution called 'IO'. The IO platform is comprised of three core product modules; IO Connect (data collection), IO Insight (data analytics) and IO Engage (marketing tools). The company serves shopping centers, airports, retail stores, education, cities and, and hospitality. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia. The company also operates in United Kingdom, North America, South America, and South Africa.

SkyFii Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SkyFii (SFIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SkyFii (OTCPK: SFIIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SkyFii's (SFIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SkyFii.

Q

What is the target price for SkyFii (SFIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SkyFii

Q

Current Stock Price for SkyFii (SFIIF)?

A

The stock price for SkyFii (OTCPK: SFIIF) is $0.059625 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:42:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SkyFii (SFIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SkyFii.

Q

When is SkyFii (OTCPK:SFIIF) reporting earnings?

A

SkyFii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SkyFii (SFIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SkyFii.

Q

What sector and industry does SkyFii (SFIIF) operate in?

A

SkyFii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.