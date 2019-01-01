QQQ
SAF Holland SA is a manufacturer of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, but also for trucks and buses. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing gear and is marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.ORLANDI and York. It operates through EMEA, Americas, APAC and China segments. These four regions cover original equipment and spare parts business.

SAF Holland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAF Holland (SFHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAF Holland (OTCPK: SFHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SAF Holland's (SFHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SAF Holland.

Q

What is the target price for SAF Holland (SFHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SAF Holland

Q

Current Stock Price for SAF Holland (SFHLF)?

A

The stock price for SAF Holland (OTCPK: SFHLF) is $13.76 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 14:37:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAF Holland (SFHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAF Holland.

Q

When is SAF Holland (OTCPK:SFHLF) reporting earnings?

A

SAF Holland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SAF Holland (SFHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAF Holland.

Q

What sector and industry does SAF Holland (SFHLF) operate in?

A

SAF Holland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.