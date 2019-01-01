|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shanghai Fudan (OTCPK: SFDMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Fudan.
There is no analysis for Shanghai Fudan
The stock price for Shanghai Fudan (OTCPK: SFDMY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 20, 2011.
Shanghai Fudan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Fudan.
Shanghai Fudan is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.