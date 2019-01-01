QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Sino Bioenergy Corp is engaged in developing patented technology for refuse-derived fuel RDF from a feedstock of garbage or agricultural by-product waste. Its subsidiary is an agricultural biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of specially produced super rice and other major crop seeds.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sino Bioenergy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Bioenergy (SFBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Bioenergy (OTCEM: SFBE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sino Bioenergy's (SFBE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Bioenergy.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Bioenergy (SFBE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Bioenergy

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Bioenergy (SFBE)?

A

The stock price for Sino Bioenergy (OTCEM: SFBE) is $0.005 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 13:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Bioenergy (SFBE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Bioenergy.

Q

When is Sino Bioenergy (OTCEM:SFBE) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Bioenergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Bioenergy (SFBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Bioenergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Bioenergy (SFBE) operate in?

A

Sino Bioenergy is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.