Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.6 - 5.6
Mkt Cap
432.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
108M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Serko Ltd is engaged in the provisioning of computer software solutions for corporate travel. The company's products are Serko Online and Serko Expense which are cloud-based enterprise-grade solutions that help corporates manage their travel and expense programs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in New Zealand, US, India, Singapore and Other. The company generates revenue from Serko Online, Serko Zeno, Serko Mobile, and Serko Expense technology platforms.

Serko Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Serko (SERKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Serko (OTCPK: SERKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Serko's (SERKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Serko.

Q

What is the target price for Serko (SERKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Serko

Q

Current Stock Price for Serko (SERKF)?

A

The stock price for Serko (OTCPK: SERKF) is $4 last updated Fri Jan 15 2021 16:53:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Serko (SERKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Serko.

Q

When is Serko (OTCPK:SERKF) reporting earnings?

A

Serko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Serko (SERKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Serko.

Q

What sector and industry does Serko (SERKF) operate in?

A

Serko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.