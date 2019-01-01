Serko Ltd is engaged in the provisioning of computer software solutions for corporate travel. The company's products are Serko Online and Serko Expense which are cloud-based enterprise-grade solutions that help corporates manage their travel and expense programs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in New Zealand, US, India, Singapore and Other. The company generates revenue from Serko Online, Serko Zeno, Serko Mobile, and Serko Expense technology platforms.