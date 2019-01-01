BluMetric Environmental Inc is an integrated product and service organization. It principally provides sustainable solutions for complex environmental issues. It serves clients in many industrial sectors, and at all levels of government, both domestically and internationally. The organization offers services and solutions such as environmental earth sciences and engineering; contaminated site remediation; water resource management; industrial hygiene; occupational health and safety; and water and wastewater design-build and pre-engineered solutions. It operates in Canada and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Canada.