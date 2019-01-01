QQQ
BluMetric Environmental Inc is an integrated product and service organization. It principally provides sustainable solutions for complex environmental issues. It serves clients in many industrial sectors, and at all levels of government, both domestically and internationally. The organization offers services and solutions such as environmental earth sciences and engineering; contaminated site remediation; water resource management; industrial hygiene; occupational health and safety; and water and wastewater design-build and pre-engineered solutions. It operates in Canada and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Canada.

BluMetric Environmental Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BluMetric Environmental (OTCPK: SEPOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BluMetric Environmental's (SEPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BluMetric Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BluMetric Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF)?

A

The stock price for BluMetric Environmental (OTCPK: SEPOF) is $0.47552 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 17:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BluMetric Environmental.

Q

When is BluMetric Environmental (OTCPK:SEPOF) reporting earnings?

A

BluMetric Environmental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BluMetric Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does BluMetric Environmental (SEPOF) operate in?

A

BluMetric Environmental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.