Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc provides environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services to oil producers and refiners, railcar operators, industrial and manufacturing companies, medical facilities, government agencies, universities, and environmental consulting firms. The company operates in two business segments including Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. It generates maximum revenue from the Environmental Solutions segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Strategic Envirn & Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Envirn & Energy (OTCQB: SENR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strategic Envirn & Energy's (SENR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Envirn & Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Envirn & Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Envirn & Energy (OTCQB: SENR) is $0.117 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:51:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Envirn & Energy.

Q

When is Strategic Envirn & Energy (OTCQB:SENR) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Envirn & Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Envirn & Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Envirn & Energy (SENR) operate in?

A

Strategic Envirn & Energy is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.