Seiko Epson Corp is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer of printers and imaging equipment. The firm's product portfolio includes inkjet, dot matrix, and laser printers, scanners, desktop computers, business, multimedia and home theatre projectors, large home theatre televisions, robots and industrial automation equipment, point of sale docket printers and cash registers, laptops, integrated circuits, and associated electronic components. The firm has operations in the Americas, Middle East and Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific regions.