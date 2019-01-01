Semperit AG Holding is engaged in developing, producing, and selling rubber products in the medical and industrial sectors. The products of the company include examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cableway rings, and products for railway infrastructure. The operating segments of the company are Sempermed which produces gloves, Semperflex which loses low pressure and high-pressure hoses, Sempertrans which focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of transport and conveyor belts, and Semperform which produces markets moulded goods and Semperform. The organization derives key revenue from the Sempermed segment.