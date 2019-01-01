QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
239.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.43
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Semperit AG Holding is engaged in developing, producing, and selling rubber products in the medical and industrial sectors. The products of the company include examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cableway rings, and products for railway infrastructure. The operating segments of the company are Sempermed which produces gloves, Semperflex which loses low pressure and high-pressure hoses, Sempertrans which focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of transport and conveyor belts, and Semperform which produces markets moulded goods and Semperform. The organization derives key revenue from the Sempermed segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Semperit AG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Semperit AG (SEIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Semperit AG (OTCPK: SEIGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Semperit AG's (SEIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Semperit AG.

Q

What is the target price for Semperit AG (SEIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Semperit AG

Q

Current Stock Price for Semperit AG (SEIGF)?

A

The stock price for Semperit AG (OTCPK: SEIGF) is $11.62 last updated Mon May 11 2020 18:20:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Semperit AG (SEIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Semperit AG.

Q

When is Semperit AG (OTCPK:SEIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Semperit AG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Semperit AG (SEIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Semperit AG.

Q

What sector and industry does Semperit AG (SEIGF) operate in?

A

Semperit AG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.