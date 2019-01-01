Seer (NASDAQ:SEER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Seer
Seer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting SEER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.52% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Seer maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Seer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Seer was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Seer (SEER) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $19.00. The current price Seer (SEER) is trading at is $9.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.