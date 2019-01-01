QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.59 - 4.61
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/18.4K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.52%
52 Wk
2.43 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
308.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Secure Energy Services Inc provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. These facilities provide processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; the processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of landfill disposal facilities; onsite abandonment, remediation, and reclamation management; a suite of comprehensive environmental management solutions. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Secure Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Secure Energy Services (SECYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCPK: SECYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Secure Energy Services's (SECYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Secure Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Secure Energy Services (SECYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Secure Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Secure Energy Services (SECYF)?

A

The stock price for Secure Energy Services (OTCPK: SECYF) is $4.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:47:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Secure Energy Services (SECYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Secure Energy Services (OTCPK:SECYF) reporting earnings?

A

Secure Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Secure Energy Services (SECYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Secure Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Secure Energy Services (SECYF) operate in?

A

Secure Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.