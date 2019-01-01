Secure Energy Services Inc provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. These facilities provide processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; the processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of landfill disposal facilities; onsite abandonment, remediation, and reclamation management; a suite of comprehensive environmental management solutions. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States.