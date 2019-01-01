QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.79 - 52.87
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
67.89
EPS
2.07
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sdiptech AB is engaged in advanced infrastructures of society with specialized technology and solutions. The company has divided its operations into three new business areas: Water & Energy segment includes Water Sanitization and Power & Energy; Special Infrastructure Solutions, which includes Air and Climate Control, Safety and Security, and Transportation; and Property Technical Services, which includes Elevators and others. Its geographical segments are Sweden, UK, Germany, Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sdiptech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sdiptech (SDTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sdiptech (OTC: SDTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sdiptech's (SDTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sdiptech.

Q

What is the target price for Sdiptech (SDTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sdiptech

Q

Current Stock Price for Sdiptech (SDTHF)?

A

The stock price for Sdiptech (OTC: SDTHF) is $46.330861 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:07:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sdiptech (SDTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sdiptech.

Q

When is Sdiptech (OTC:SDTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Sdiptech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sdiptech (SDTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sdiptech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sdiptech (SDTHF) operate in?

A

Sdiptech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.