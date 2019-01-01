ñol

S.D. Standard ETC
(OTCPK:SDSDF)
S.D. Standard ETC (OTC:SDSDF), Quotes and News Summary

S.D. Standard ETC (OTC: SDSDF)

Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
S.D. Standard Drilling PLC is a Cyprus based investment holding company. The principal activity of the group is that of the investment entity within oil and gas sector. Its objective is to generate significant medium to long term capital growth. The prime focus of the organization is on the Platform Supply Vessels market. It invests into high risk investments in distressed asset acquisition held by unquoted companies where the company takes active role in helping to build and develop these companies with the aim to make its returns through medium to long term capital gains appreciation as opposed to invest for strategic purposes.
S.D. Standard ETC Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of S.D. Standard ETC (OTCPK: SDSDF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are S.D. Standard ETC's (SDSDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for S.D. Standard ETC.

Q
What is the target price for S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for S.D. Standard ETC

Q
Current Stock Price for S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF)?
A

The stock price for S.D. Standard ETC (OTCPK: SDSDF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for S.D. Standard ETC.

Q
When is S.D. Standard ETC (OTCPK:SDSDF) reporting earnings?
A

S.D. Standard ETC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for S.D. Standard ETC.

Q
What sector and industry does S.D. Standard ETC (SDSDF) operate in?
A

S.D. Standard ETC is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.