S.D. Standard ETC (OTC:SDSDF), Quotes and News Summary

S.D. Standard Drilling PLC is a Cyprus based investment holding company. The principal activity of the group is that of the investment entity within oil and gas sector. Its objective is to generate significant medium to long term capital growth. The prime focus of the organization is on the Platform Supply Vessels market. It invests into high risk investments in distressed asset acquisition held by unquoted companies where the company takes active role in helping to build and develop these companies with the aim to make its returns through medium to long term capital gains appreciation as opposed to invest for strategic purposes.