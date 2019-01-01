QQQ
Jan 13, 2022
Apr 27, 2021

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ARCA: SDS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort S&P500's (SDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort S&P500.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ARCA: SDS) is $42.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2020.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ARCA:SDS) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort S&P500.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.