Sumitomo Densetsu Co Ltd operates as a construction company. It undertakes various electricity and conditioning works, comprising of planning, designing, and engineering electrical facilities and renewal and maintenance of buildings. The company is engaged in the engineering businesses and provision of information networks for different kinds of companies, universities, and colleges. In addition, it also offers communication services, environment-friendly plans for the use of the clean energy, installation of overhead and underground power transmission, transformation, and other means for transfer of electricity. Further, it provides overseas facilities like electrical, air-conditioning, sanitary, information communication, and plant facilities.

Sumitomo Densetsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Densetsu (OTCPK: SDNSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Densetsu's (SDNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Densetsu.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Densetsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Densetsu (OTCPK: SDNSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Densetsu.

Q

When is Sumitomo Densetsu (OTCPK:SDNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Densetsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Densetsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Densetsu (SDNSF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Densetsu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.