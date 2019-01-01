Sumitomo Densetsu Co Ltd operates as a construction company. It undertakes various electricity and conditioning works, comprising of planning, designing, and engineering electrical facilities and renewal and maintenance of buildings. The company is engaged in the engineering businesses and provision of information networks for different kinds of companies, universities, and colleges. In addition, it also offers communication services, environment-friendly plans for the use of the clean energy, installation of overhead and underground power transmission, transformation, and other means for transfer of electricity. Further, it provides overseas facilities like electrical, air-conditioning, sanitary, information communication, and plant facilities.