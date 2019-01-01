QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
S H Research & Development Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

S H Research & Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S H Research & Dev (SDAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S H Research & Dev (OTCPK: SDAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S H Research & Dev's (SDAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for S H Research & Dev.

Q

What is the target price for S H Research & Dev (SDAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for S H Research & Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for S H Research & Dev (SDAD)?

A

The stock price for S H Research & Dev (OTCPK: SDAD) is $0.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:33:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S H Research & Dev (SDAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S H Research & Dev.

Q

When is S H Research & Dev (OTCPK:SDAD) reporting earnings?

A

S H Research & Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is S H Research & Dev (SDAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S H Research & Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does S H Research & Dev (SDAD) operate in?

A

S H Research & Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.