QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/204.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
181.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.15
EPS
0
Shares
165.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Scores Holding Co Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of licensing the Scores trademarks and other intellectual property to gentlemen's nightclubs with adult entertainment in the United States. It caters to high-powered investment bankers, sports figures, celebrities and high rollers. The company generates its revenue in the form of Royalty income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scores Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scores Holding (SCRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scores Holding (OTCEM: SCRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scores Holding's (SCRH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scores Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Scores Holding (SCRH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scores Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Scores Holding (SCRH)?

A

The stock price for Scores Holding (OTCEM: SCRH) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scores Holding (SCRH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scores Holding.

Q

When is Scores Holding (OTCEM:SCRH) reporting earnings?

A

Scores Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scores Holding (SCRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scores Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Scores Holding (SCRH) operate in?

A

Scores Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.