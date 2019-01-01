Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group owns a portfolio of smaller shopping centres. About half of rental income comes from anchor tenants, typically Woolworths or Coles businesses, or in some cases discount department stores. Despite its Australasian name, the assets are mostly in regional or suburban areas of Australia, and the group divested its New Zealand assets in 2016. The portfolio assets are neighbourhood (about 75% by value) and subregional (25%) shopping centres.