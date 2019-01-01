QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.9K
Div / Yield
0.1/4.22%
52 Wk
1.81 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
19.2
Open
-
P/E
4.49
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group owns a portfolio of smaller shopping centres. About half of rental income comes from anchor tenants, typically Woolworths or Coles businesses, or in some cases discount department stores. Despite its Australasian name, the assets are mostly in regional or suburban areas of Australia, and the group divested its New Zealand assets in 2016. The portfolio assets are neighbourhood (about 75% by value) and subregional (25%) shopping centres.

Shopping Centres Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shopping Centres (SCPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shopping Centres (OTC: SCPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shopping Centres's (SCPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shopping Centres.

Q

What is the target price for Shopping Centres (SCPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shopping Centres

Q

Current Stock Price for Shopping Centres (SCPAF)?

A

The stock price for Shopping Centres (OTC: SCPAF) is $2.35 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:49:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shopping Centres (SCPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shopping Centres.

Q

When is Shopping Centres (OTC:SCPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Shopping Centres does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shopping Centres (SCPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shopping Centres.

Q

What sector and industry does Shopping Centres (SCPAF) operate in?

A

Shopping Centres is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.