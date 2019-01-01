Scancell Holdings PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of cancer. The company is exploiting the unrivalled potential of the immune system to seek out and destroy cancer using two proprietary immuno-oncology platforms: ImmunoBody and Moditope. Its potent innovative DNA-based ImmunoBody therapies generate ultra-high avidity T cell responses that target and eliminate cancerous tumors. Its Moditope platform technology overcomes the immune suppression induced by tumors themselves, allowing activated T cells to seek out and kill tumor cells that would otherwise be hidden from the immune system.