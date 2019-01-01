QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SC Holdings Corp is a development stage company. It invests in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing underdeveloped properties.

SC Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SC Hldgs (SCNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SC Hldgs (OTCPK: SCNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SC Hldgs's (SCNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SC Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for SC Hldgs (SCNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SC Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for SC Hldgs (SCNG)?

A

The stock price for SC Hldgs (OTCPK: SCNG) is $0.0081 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:04:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SC Hldgs (SCNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SC Hldgs.

Q

When is SC Hldgs (OTCPK:SCNG) reporting earnings?

A

SC Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SC Hldgs (SCNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SC Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SC Hldgs (SCNG) operate in?

A

SC Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.