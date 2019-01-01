Scientific Industries Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company's operating segment includes Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, Bioprocessing Systems, and Corporate & Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment. The company offers equipment products such as mixers, shakers, stirrers, refrigerated incubators, pharmacy balances and scales, force gauges, catalyst instruments, reactor systems, and high throughput systems.