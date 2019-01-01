QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.8 - 5.8
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.85 - 14.99
Mkt Cap
37.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Scientific Industries Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company's operating segment includes Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, Bioprocessing Systems, and Corporate & Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment. The company offers equipment products such as mixers, shakers, stirrers, refrigerated incubators, pharmacy balances and scales, force gauges, catalyst instruments, reactor systems, and high throughput systems.

Scientific Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scientific Industries (SCND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scientific Industries's (SCND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scientific Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Scientific Industries (SCND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) was reported by Keybanc on November 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scientific Industries (SCND)?

A

The stock price for Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND) is $5.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:35:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scientific Industries (SCND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND) reporting earnings?

A

Scientific Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scientific Industries (SCND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scientific Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Scientific Industries (SCND) operate in?

A

Scientific Industries is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.