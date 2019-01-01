Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.930
Quarterly Revenue
$3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.8B
Earnings History
Swisscom Questions & Answers
When is Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY) reporting earnings?
Swisscom (SCMWY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY)?
The Actual EPS was $9.36, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Swisscom’s (OTCPK:SCMWY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
