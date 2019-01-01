Scales Corp Ltd is a company engaged in agribusiness activities. It provides logistics services, grows apples, export products, provides insurance services to companies within the group and operates logistics facilities. The operating segments of the group are Food ingredients, Horticulture, Logistics, and Other. In the horticulture segment, it grows and markets apple under the brand, Mr. Apple. In the food ingredients segment, it processes and markets food ingredients like pet food ingredients and juice concentrate. The company operates in Newzealand, Asia, Europe, North America and other parts of the world.