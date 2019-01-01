SpectraScience Inc is a US based company focused on developing the WavSTAT Optical Biopsy System (WavSTAT). The WavSTAT employs a risk technology that optically illuminates tissue in real-time to distinguish between normal and pre-cancerous or cancerous tissue. The firm has developed a technology platform to determine if the tissue is normal, pre-cancerous or cancerous, without the need for a physical biopsy. The WavSTAT operates by using cool, safe UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make a diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer and, if warranted, to begin treatment during the same procedure. The group sells its product in the United States and Europe, of which majority of the sales revenue is derived from the United States.