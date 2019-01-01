QQQ
Feb 27, 2021
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SpectraScience Inc is a US based company focused on developing the WavSTAT Optical Biopsy System (WavSTAT). The WavSTAT employs a risk technology that optically illuminates tissue in real-time to distinguish between normal and pre-cancerous or cancerous tissue. The firm has developed a technology platform to determine if the tissue is normal, pre-cancerous or cancerous, without the need for a physical biopsy. The WavSTAT operates by using cool, safe UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make a diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer and, if warranted, to begin treatment during the same procedure. The group sells its product in the United States and Europe, of which majority of the sales revenue is derived from the United States.

SpectraScience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpectraScience (SCIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpectraScience (OTCEM: SCIE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SpectraScience's (SCIE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpectraScience.

Q

What is the target price for SpectraScience (SCIE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpectraScience

Q

Current Stock Price for SpectraScience (SCIE)?

A

The stock price for SpectraScience (OTCEM: SCIE) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpectraScience (SCIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpectraScience.

Q

When is SpectraScience (OTCEM:SCIE) reporting earnings?

A

SpectraScience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpectraScience (SCIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpectraScience.

Q

What sector and industry does SpectraScience (SCIE) operate in?

A

SpectraScience is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.