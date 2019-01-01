QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

Schwab International Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (ARCA: SCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Schwab International Equity ETF's (SCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schwab International Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schwab International Equity ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)?

A

The stock price for Schwab International Equity ETF (ARCA: SCHF) is $36.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2017.

Q

When is Schwab International Equity ETF (ARCA:SCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Schwab International Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schwab International Equity ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) operate in?

A

Schwab International Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.