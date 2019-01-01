Societe Generale (OTC:SCGLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Societe Generale
Societe Generale Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) was reported by Barclays on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SCGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) was provided by Barclays, and Societe Generale upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Societe Generale, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Societe Generale was filed on August 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Societe Generale (SCGLY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Societe Generale (SCGLY) is trading at is $5.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
