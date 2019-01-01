QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Security First International Holdings Inc provides financial payment products and services to consumers. It provides new possibilities for the mobile commerce market through technology and platforms that creates a meaningful financial impact on all consumers. Through a mobile technology that works in combination with Android devices, direct carrier billing and prepaid reloadable cards.

Security First Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Security First Intl (SCFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Security First Intl (OTCPK: SCFR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Security First Intl's (SCFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Security First Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Security First Intl (SCFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Security First Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Security First Intl (SCFR)?

A

The stock price for Security First Intl (OTCPK: SCFR) is $0.0689 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Security First Intl (SCFR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Security First Intl.

Q

When is Security First Intl (OTCPK:SCFR) reporting earnings?

A

Security First Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Security First Intl (SCFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Security First Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Security First Intl (SCFR) operate in?

A

Security First Intl is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.