Scoobeez Global Inc is an on-demand door-to-door logistics and real-time delivery service company. It handles everything from legal documents, important medications, food and produce, office supplies and other customized requests. Scoobeez operates its services from Glendale, California covering most of Los Angeles and Orange County. The company generates local revenues primarily when customers place an order for delivery through the website, mobile application or from the company's listed phone numbers. Revenues are generally recognized as soon as delivery associate makes the delivery.