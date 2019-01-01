QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scoobeez Global Inc is an on-demand door-to-door logistics and real-time delivery service company. It handles everything from legal documents, important medications, food and produce, office supplies and other customized requests. Scoobeez operates its services from Glendale, California covering most of Los Angeles and Orange County. The company generates local revenues primarily when customers place an order for delivery through the website, mobile application or from the company's listed phone numbers. Revenues are generally recognized as soon as delivery associate makes the delivery.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scoobeez Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scoobeez Global (SCBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scoobeez Global (OTCEM: SCBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scoobeez Global's (SCBZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scoobeez Global.

Q

What is the target price for Scoobeez Global (SCBZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scoobeez Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Scoobeez Global (SCBZ)?

A

The stock price for Scoobeez Global (OTCEM: SCBZ) is $0.0016 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 18:01:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scoobeez Global (SCBZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scoobeez Global.

Q

When is Scoobeez Global (OTCEM:SCBZ) reporting earnings?

A

Scoobeez Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scoobeez Global (SCBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scoobeez Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Scoobeez Global (SCBZ) operate in?

A

Scoobeez Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.