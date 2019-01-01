Schibsted ASA is a Norway-based multimedia group that owns and operates newspapers, online classified advertisement websites, publishing houses, and other multimedia services. The company's largest sources of revenue are its Norwegian and Swedish newspapers and tabloid magazines such as Verdens Gang, Aftenposten, and Aftonbladet. It also operates other regional magazines, classified websites, and local newspapers in over 25 different countries around Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Schibsted's largest newspaper operations outside of Scandinavia are based in Spain and France.