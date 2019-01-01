QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.43%
52 Wk
13.4 - 15.35
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
71.19
Open
-
P/E
11.32
EPS
3.41
Shares
255.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SpareBank 1 SR Bank ASA is a Norwegian regional bank operating primarily in Rogaland as well as the Agder counties and Hordaland. The bank is exposed to the Stavanger's oil and energy production activities, which is the region's main industry. The bank's strategy is based on customer relationship-building through its multi-channel distribution network that includes both traditional and financial technology offerings. The bank is also part of the SpareBank1 Alliance, which is a banking and product alliance between independent, locally-based Norwegian banks. Product collaboration includes insurance, fund management and other financial services that contribute significantly to the bank's earnings. Most of the bank's lending activities are concentrated in property management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SpareBank 1 SR Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpareBank 1 SR Bank (OTCGM: SBRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SpareBank 1 SR Bank's (SBRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpareBank 1 SR Bank.

Q

What is the target price for SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpareBank 1 SR Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF)?

A

The stock price for SpareBank 1 SR Bank (OTCGM: SBRKF) is $15.35 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:49:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpareBank 1 SR Bank.

Q

When is SpareBank 1 SR Bank (OTCGM:SBRKF) reporting earnings?

A

SpareBank 1 SR Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpareBank 1 SR Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does SpareBank 1 SR Bank (SBRKF) operate in?

A

SpareBank 1 SR Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.