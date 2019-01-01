SpareBank 1 SR Bank ASA is a Norwegian regional bank operating primarily in Rogaland as well as the Agder counties and Hordaland. The bank is exposed to the Stavanger's oil and energy production activities, which is the region's main industry. The bank's strategy is based on customer relationship-building through its multi-channel distribution network that includes both traditional and financial technology offerings. The bank is also part of the SpareBank1 Alliance, which is a banking and product alliance between independent, locally-based Norwegian banks. Product collaboration includes insurance, fund management and other financial services that contribute significantly to the bank's earnings. Most of the bank's lending activities are concentrated in property management.