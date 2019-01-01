QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
72.5K/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
11M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
172.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stratabound Minerals Corp is an exploration and development company. Its activities are focused on the exploration and development of Canadian mineral properties, with a gold prospect in the Yukon Territory and base metal properties in New Brunswick.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stratabound Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratabound Minerals (OTCQB: SBMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stratabound Minerals's (SBMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stratabound Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stratabound Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF)?

A

The stock price for Stratabound Minerals (OTCQB: SBMIF) is $0.0634 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stratabound Minerals.

Q

When is Stratabound Minerals (OTCQB:SBMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Stratabound Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratabound Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratabound Minerals (SBMIF) operate in?

A

Stratabound Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.