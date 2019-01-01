QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
562.9K/103.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
33.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
11.53
EPS
-0.01
Shares
276.7M
Outstanding
Sable Resources Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. Its projects include Margarita, Vinata, El Escarpe, Don Julio and many more.

Sable Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sable Resources (SBLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sable Resources (OTCQB: SBLRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sable Resources's (SBLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sable Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sable Resources (SBLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sable Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sable Resources (SBLRF)?

A

The stock price for Sable Resources (OTCQB: SBLRF) is $0.1207 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sable Resources (SBLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sable Resources.

Q

When is Sable Resources (OTCQB:SBLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sable Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sable Resources (SBLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sable Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sable Resources (SBLRF) operate in?

A

Sable Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.