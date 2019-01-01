QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 11.2
Mkt Cap
236.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.69
Shares
62.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Sabre Insurance Group PLC is a company operating in the insurance sector. The company is an insurer selling car insurance through brokers and directly. It offers car insurance under the Sabre name and also under the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive and Drive Smart brands. Its product offering includes nonstandard car insurance, reduced commission insurance, commercial vehicle insurance, taxi insurance, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sabre Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabre Insurance Group (OTCPK: SBIGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabre Insurance Group's (SBIGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sabre Insurance Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabre Insurance Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY)?

A

The stock price for Sabre Insurance Group (OTCPK: SBIGY) is $3.79 last updated Today at 4:31:02 PM.

Q

Does Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sabre Insurance Group.

Q

When is Sabre Insurance Group (OTCPK:SBIGY) reporting earnings?

A

Sabre Insurance Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabre Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabre Insurance Group (SBIGY) operate in?

A

Sabre Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.