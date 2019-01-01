ñol

Western Asset
(NYSE:SBI)
8.28
00
At close: Jun 1
8.26
-0.0200[-0.24%]
PreMarket: 5:10PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.72 - 9.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 25.7K
Mkt Cap116.6M
P/E18.82
50d Avg. Price8.17
Div / Yield0.28/3.41%
Payout Ratio64.09
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset (NYSE:SBI), Dividends

Western Asset issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Western Asset generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.2820

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jul 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Western Asset Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Western Asset (SBI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Western Asset (SBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Western Asset ($SBI) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Western Asset (SBI) shares by July 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Western Asset (SBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Western Asset (SBI) will be on July 21, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Western Asset (NYSE:SBI)?
A

The most current yield for Western Asset (SBI) is 3.61% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

