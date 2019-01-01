Standard Bank Group Ltd provides banking and other financial services for its customers in roughly 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Its two biggest business segments are personal and business banking and corporate and investment banking. The company earns most of its income from the personal and business banking segment, where it offers credit cards, mortgages, vehicle loans, insurance, and other lending and transactional products. The company generates nearly all its income in Africa, with most coming from South Africa.