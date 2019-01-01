QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
54.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SBD Capital Corp operates in Canada. The company acquires controlling interests in industrial companies in the manufacturing and distribution business. It invests in venture and early-stage craft alcohol companies. Its cash-generating unit is alcohol and liquor sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SBD Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SBD Capital (SBDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SBD Capital (OTCPK: SBDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SBD Capital's (SBDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SBD Capital.

Q

What is the target price for SBD Capital (SBDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SBD Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for SBD Capital (SBDCF)?

A

The stock price for SBD Capital (OTCPK: SBDCF) is $0.0201 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:47:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SBD Capital (SBDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SBD Capital.

Q

When is SBD Capital (OTCPK:SBDCF) reporting earnings?

A

SBD Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SBD Capital (SBDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SBD Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does SBD Capital (SBDCF) operate in?

A

SBD Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.