QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.6K
Div / Yield
0.02/6.64%
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
363.8M
Payout Ratio
72.44
Open
-
P/E
12.01
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sabana Industrial REIT invests in income-producing real estate used for industrial purposes, as well as real estate-related assets. It has four main industrial property segments: High-tech Industrial, Chemical Warehouse and Logistics, Warehouse and Logistics, and General Industrial. The company generates most of its revenue from the High-tech Industrial segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sabana Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabana Industrial REIT (OTCPK: SBBSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabana Industrial REIT's (SBBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sabana Industrial REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabana Industrial REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF)?

A

The stock price for Sabana Industrial REIT (OTCPK: SBBSF) is $0.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:18:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sabana Industrial REIT.

Q

When is Sabana Industrial REIT (OTCPK:SBBSF) reporting earnings?

A

Sabana Industrial REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabana Industrial REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabana Industrial REIT (SBBSF) operate in?

A

Sabana Industrial REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.