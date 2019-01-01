STRABAG SE is a technology group for construction services. Its services contribute to multiple stages of the construction process, from planning to execution and demolition. The company coordinates people, materials, and machinery to complete construction projects in an efficient manner. Strabag has four operating segments: North and west; South and East; International and Special divisions; and Other. It builds large transportation infrastructure, plants, commercial and industrial facilities, and other large structures related to industrial development. Some projects are granted through concessions from regional governments. The company generates revenue primarily in Europe, with Germany and Austria being important regions for the company.