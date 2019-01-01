Sato Holdings Corp is an Electronic Components company. Sato Holdings has four business segments divided by region: Japan, America, Europe, and Asia & Oceania. The company manufactures and sells data collections systems and labeling products across these four geographic regions. Furthermore, the company is engaged in a variety of business-to-business operations such as cargo delivery, printing services, application software development, and real estate businesses. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.