Sato Holdings Corp is an Electronic Components company. Sato Holdings has four business segments divided by region: Japan, America, Europe, and Asia & Oceania. The company manufactures and sells data collections systems and labeling products across these four geographic regions. Furthermore, the company is engaged in a variety of business-to-business operations such as cargo delivery, printing services, application software development, and real estate businesses. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Sato Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sato Holdings (SATOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sato Holdings (OTCPK: SATOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sato Holdings's (SATOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sato Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sato Holdings (SATOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sato Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sato Holdings (SATOF)?

A

The stock price for Sato Holdings (OTCPK: SATOF) is $21.08 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 16:21:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sato Holdings (SATOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sato Holdings.

Q

When is Sato Holdings (OTCPK:SATOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sato Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sato Holdings (SATOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sato Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sato Holdings (SATOF) operate in?

A

Sato Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.