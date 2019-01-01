QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
Southern Arc Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is focused on creating value through project generation and strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. The company's exploration properties include northern Hokkaido, northern Honshu, and Kyushu, Japan.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Arc Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Arc Minerals (OTCPK: SARMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Arc Minerals's (SARMF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF)?

A

The stock price for Southern Arc Minerals (OTCPK: SARMF) is $0.1215 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 15:19:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Arc Minerals.

Q

When is Southern Arc Minerals (OTCPK:SARMF) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Arc Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Arc Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Arc Minerals (SARMF) operate in?

A

Southern Arc Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.