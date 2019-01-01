QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.74 - 18.51
Mkt Cap
337.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
18.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sanford Ltd is a seafood company principally engaged in the fishing and aquaculture farming business. The activities of the company include farming, harvesting, processing, storage and marketing of seafood products, and investments in related activities. The operating divisions of the group are Wildcatch and Aquaculture. Its Wildcatch segment involves catching and processing of inshore and deepwater fish species whereas the Aquaculture segment involves farming, harvesting, and processing of mussels and salmon. Some of the company's seafood products include Antarctic toothfish, Arrow squid, Gemfish, Scampi, Snapper, King Salmon, Jack mackerel, Ling, and others. The company operates in New Zealand and Australia of which the majority of revenue is generated from New Zealand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sanford Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanford (SARDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanford (OTCPK: SARDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanford's (SARDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanford.

Q

What is the target price for Sanford (SARDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanford

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanford (SARDY)?

A

The stock price for Sanford (OTCPK: SARDY) is $18.06 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 14:02:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanford (SARDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 9, 2011.

Q

When is Sanford (OTCPK:SARDY) reporting earnings?

A

Sanford does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanford (SARDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanford.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanford (SARDY) operate in?

A

Sanford is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.