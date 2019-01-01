QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.22 - 2.25
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.22 - 5.94
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.25
P/E
-
EPS
-1.33
Shares
494.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Saipem is a conglomerate of oil and gas engineering and construction and drilling services. The company began as the services appendage of oil major Eni, although today Eni as a customer accounts for generally less than 10% of revenue. Saipem is distinguished for leading industry megaprojects like the Nord Stream pipeline carrying large volumes of natural gas from Russia to European markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saipem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saipem (SAPMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saipem (OTCPK: SAPMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saipem's (SAPMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saipem.

Q

What is the target price for Saipem (SAPMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saipem

Q

Current Stock Price for Saipem (SAPMY)?

A

The stock price for Saipem (OTCPK: SAPMY) is $2.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saipem (SAPMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMY) reporting earnings?

A

Saipem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saipem (SAPMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saipem.

Q

What sector and industry does Saipem (SAPMY) operate in?

A

Saipem is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.