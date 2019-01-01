Seria Co Ltd is a Japanese discount retailer. The business operates under the "100 yen" price concept. The "100 yen" shop stocks various products, from clothing to stationery, and each item is priced at 100 yen. These shops keep prices down by purchasing goods internationally and in large quantities. The company operates stores, wholesale and franchisees, offering consumer products. The company offers a variety of goods, such as food products, clothes, kitchen and electrical appliances, cosmetics, accessories, health products, cleaning products, outdoor products, and seasonal products. Seria is also commercializing its own private-brand products.