Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.45 - 31.45
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
56.03
Shares
75.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seria Co Ltd is a Japanese discount retailer. The business operates under the "100 yen" price concept. The "100 yen" shop stocks various products, from clothing to stationery, and each item is priced at 100 yen. These shops keep prices down by purchasing goods internationally and in large quantities. The company operates stores, wholesale and franchisees, offering consumer products. The company offers a variety of goods, such as food products, clothes, kitchen and electrical appliances, cosmetics, accessories, health products, cleaning products, outdoor products, and seasonal products. Seria is also commercializing its own private-brand products.

Analyst Ratings

Seria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seria (SAOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seria (OTCGM: SAOGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seria's (SAOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seria.

Q

What is the target price for Seria (SAOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seria

Q

Current Stock Price for Seria (SAOGF)?

A

The stock price for Seria (OTCGM: SAOGF) is $31.45 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 18:10:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seria (SAOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seria.

Q

When is Seria (OTCGM:SAOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Seria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seria (SAOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seria.

Q

What sector and industry does Seria (SAOGF) operate in?

A

Seria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.