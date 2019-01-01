Santeon Group Inc is the United States based diversified software development & services company. It develops software to facilitate business process management (BPM) and document management for the healthcare, environmental, energy and media sectors. The company offers products and services using Agile in across the commercial, government and consumer sectors. Its products include Agile assessment and Agile BPM. It caters services such as Agile consulting service, Agile engineering services, Agile software development and Agile training services. The company's clients include state and local governments, federal agencies & other private sector customers. It generates revenue from offering Agile training services, customized software development service and through software license fees.