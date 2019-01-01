QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Santeon Group Inc is the United States based diversified software development & services company. It develops software to facilitate business process management (BPM) and document management for the healthcare, environmental, energy and media sectors. The company offers products and services using Agile in across the commercial, government and consumer sectors. Its products include Agile assessment and Agile BPM. It caters services such as Agile consulting service, Agile engineering services, Agile software development and Agile training services. The company's clients include state and local governments, federal agencies & other private sector customers. It generates revenue from offering Agile training services, customized software development service and through software license fees.

Santeon Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santeon Group (SANT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santeon Group (OTCPK: SANT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santeon Group's (SANT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santeon Group.

Q

What is the target price for Santeon Group (SANT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santeon Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Santeon Group (SANT)?

A

The stock price for Santeon Group (OTCPK: SANT) is $0.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:39:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santeon Group (SANT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santeon Group.

Q

When is Santeon Group (OTCPK:SANT) reporting earnings?

A

Santeon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santeon Group (SANT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santeon Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Santeon Group (SANT) operate in?

A

Santeon Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.