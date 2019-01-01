Santo Mining Corp is a Canada-based vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.